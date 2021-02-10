Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.1-118.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.49 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,635. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.04.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.