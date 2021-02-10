Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given a C$10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a C$10.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

CVE traded up C$0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,984,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,173. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.72 billion and a PE ratio of -4.78. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

