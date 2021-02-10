CCUniverse (UVU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9,009.91

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $9,009.91 and $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 143.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007745 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009500 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000119 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Token Trading

