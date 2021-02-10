Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

