Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 50.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $475.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

ZM traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.83. 207,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,893,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 551.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $372.63 and its 200 day moving average is $395.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.52 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

