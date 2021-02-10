Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 15,505 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,505 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,545 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 971.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,331 shares during the last quarter.

EWI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. 34,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.98. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $30.77.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

