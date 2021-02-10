Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAND. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Bandwidth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Bandwidth by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bandwidth by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bandwidth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $12,553,449.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,100 in the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAND has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.10. The stock had a trading volume of 16,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,278. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -168.52 and a beta of 0.59.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.