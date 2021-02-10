Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

CBIO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

