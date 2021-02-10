Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 126.24% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.
CBIO opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.07. Catalyst Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.61.
About Catalyst Biosciences
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.
