Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.06. 268,766,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 300,436,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Castor Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

