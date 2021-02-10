Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Trading Up 35.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares were up 35.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $60.67. Approximately 29,438,896 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 12,504,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.