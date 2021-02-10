Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

