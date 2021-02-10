Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.54 ($19.46).

A number of brokerages have commented on CA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

EPA CA opened at €14.56 ($17.13) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.98. Carrefour SA has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

