Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €112.71 ($132.61).

AFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) alerts:

AFX stock opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €119.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €108.79. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €140.20 ($164.94). The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 97.88.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.