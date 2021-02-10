Carl C. Icahn Sells 67,641 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TEN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $645.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68.
TEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
