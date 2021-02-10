Carl C. Icahn Sells 67,641 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of TEN opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $645.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Tenneco by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.