Carebit (CARE) One Day Volume Hits $597.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded up 199.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Carebit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carebit has a market cap of $43,737.32 and approximately $597.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carebit has traded up 278.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001195 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001852 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CARE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Carebit’s total supply is 162,246,850 coins and its circulating supply is 157,853,770 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carebit coin (CARE) is a PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm created to empower the Carebit, a non-profit blockchain based charity. All company accounts and donation addresses are available for public scrutiny. Users can track 100% of all donations. A master node project with a real purpose and long-term plans. Carebit encourages their investors to consider giving a little back from the company generous rewards. “

Carebit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

