Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Truist raised their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.62. 327,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.25 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $158.99.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,870 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 65,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

