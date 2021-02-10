Capital Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CPTP)

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

CPTP opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Capital Properties has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases Parcel 20, an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

