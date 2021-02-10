Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 655.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

JBLU stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

