Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires Shares of 1,116 Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after buying an additional 58,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

WASH opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.26. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $809.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

