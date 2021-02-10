Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.22 EPS

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,128. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

CGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $16.00 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.01.

In related news, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,814,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

