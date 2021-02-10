Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CFX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

TSE:CFX opened at C$9.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.11. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a market cap of C$602.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

