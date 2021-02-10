Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$198.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$175.00 to C$198.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 8th.

Shares of CTC.A traded up C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$174.00. 83,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,656. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$67.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$171.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

