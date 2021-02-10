Canaccord Genuity Trims Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$78.00

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

WPM stock opened at C$52.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.92. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$401.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

