Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $109.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $103.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.93.

NYSE:CPT opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 38.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

