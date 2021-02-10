Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 100.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust comprises about 4.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. 25,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,885. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

