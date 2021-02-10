Camden Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 2,196 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total transaction of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,391,473. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $38.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $810.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,449,943. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $768.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.74, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $793.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.61.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.