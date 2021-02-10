Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $237.76. 44,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,931. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

