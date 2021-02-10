Camden Capital LLC Has $459,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Camden Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $110.68. 47,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,596. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

