Camden Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Camden Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.73. 99,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,675. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

