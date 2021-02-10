Camden Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Camden Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,858 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

