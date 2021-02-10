Camden Capital LLC Buys 60 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,358 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.04.

Autodesk stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $303.04. The stock had a trading volume of 22,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,730. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The stock has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.17.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

