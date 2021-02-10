Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,217 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.50. 1,115,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

