Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 167,094 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,094 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.14. 233,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,499,765. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.83 and a one year high of $123.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

