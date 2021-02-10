Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $55,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $252.34. 21,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $253.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

