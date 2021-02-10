Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 42.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 229,933.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total transaction of $35,406,000.00. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,459,645 shares of company stock worth $312,049,306 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 281,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $264.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

