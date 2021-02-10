Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 557 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PEP traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. 268,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,137. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. The company has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

