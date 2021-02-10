Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 12,381 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $109,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.04. 30,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.85. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $267.41.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.