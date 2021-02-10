Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMBM shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $970,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last 90 days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,452,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 174.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMBM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 153.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.