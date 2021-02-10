Cambiar Investors LLC Takes $57.08 Million Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,053,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,076,000. Koninklijke Philips makes up about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Koninklijke Philips as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $58.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

