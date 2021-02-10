Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 50,001 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,001 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

In related news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total value of $5,589,666.24. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,688 shares of company stock worth $21,029,106. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

