Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 116,862 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,862 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

EXEL traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,300. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

