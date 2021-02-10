Cambiar Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 504,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,593,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Welltower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after buying an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,213,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.10. 11,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

