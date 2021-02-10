Cambiar Investors LLC Has $6.43 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after buying an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,922,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after purchasing an additional 353,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,742,000 after purchasing an additional 128,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $5,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI remained flat at $$72.19 during trading on Wednesday. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,002. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

