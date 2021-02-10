Cambiar Investors LLC Has $45.86 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 536,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $45,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,852 shares of company stock worth $4,467,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.