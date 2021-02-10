Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 17,515 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of VICI Properties worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 153,484 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 607,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter.

VICI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.02. 9,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,177. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

