Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.89. Callon Petroleum posted earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $5.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Callon Petroleum.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 159,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

