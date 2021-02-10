California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449,543 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $84,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,050 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

