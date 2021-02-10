California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,340,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 440,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Ford Motor worth $82,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of -298.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.