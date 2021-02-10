California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cummins were worth $79,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

