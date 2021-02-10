California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,008 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of MSCI worth $87,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,725. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $417.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.50 and a 200-day moving average of $387.95. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

